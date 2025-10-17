One Marine killed, another injured in helicopter crash

A Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed in Southern California Thursday evening, leaving one pilot dead and another injured.

The helicopter, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was on a “routine” training flight when they suffered an “aviation mishap” just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 16, 3rd Marine Aviation Wing said on Friday afternoon. The AH-1Z Viper went down near Imperial Gables, a remote part of southeastern California a few dozen miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground. Emergency crews transported one pilot to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California, where the Marine was confirmed to have died. The other pilot was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California and is in stable condition, according to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The two pilots were not identified; military policy dictates that the service wait 24 hours to release the name of a deceased service member so that the next of kin can be identified.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the loss of a Marine from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the ‘Gunfighters’ while conducting a training flight in support of the Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course,” Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “This Marine made the ultimate sacrifice, and we are forever grateful for his selfless commitment and willingness to go into harm’s way. To the family, friends, and loved ones of our fallen Marine, we send our deepest condolences and offer our unwavering support during this time of grief.”

The wing, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, regularly flies over the southern California desert. Thursday’s fatal crash is the latest incident over the last two years involving an aircraft from the wing. In August, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went up in flames while on the ground at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. All crew on board were able to evacuate without injury. On Feb. 6, 2024, another CH-53E Super Stallion crashed while on its way back to the base, killing five Marines onboard.