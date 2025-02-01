3rd Infantry Division identifies two soldiers killed in training accident

The U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division released the names of two soldiers who died Thursday night during a training accident. Spc. Jacob Mullen, 25, of Maryland and Staff Sgt. Shelbe Butner, 28, of Missouri were killed in a vehicle rollover at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

3rd Infantry Division announced the death of two soldiers on Friday but did not immediately identify them in order to first notify next of kin. Both soldiers were a part of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and described by the division as “dedicated motor transport operators.”

“Our hearts are broken at this devastating loss,” 3rd Infantry Division commander Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, the 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, said in the Army release. “Shelbe and Jacob were honored Soldiers of the Marne Division, and our thoughts and prayers are with their Families and fellow Soldiers at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Army said the fatal accident occurred during a field training exercise on the Fort Stewart training exercise. The two were in their Joint Light Tactical Vehicle when they rolled off road and into standing water, according to 3rd Infantry Division. Other soldiers provided first aid to try and help Mullen and Butner. No other soldiers were injured in the incident.

Butner served in the Army for nine years, according to details shared by 3rd Infantry Division. Her awards and commendations include the Air Assault Badge, Drill Sergeant Badge and Meritorious Service Medal, among others.

Mullen, who had been in the Army for seven years, had previously deployed to Poland. His decorations include the Army Achievement Medal and National Defense Service Medal, among others.

Thursday night’s training accident came a day after an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger plane over Washington, D.C. while on a training mission. Three soldiers from the 12th Aviation Battalion were killed, as were the 64 onboard the plane.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

Update: (2/1/2025): This article has been updated with additional information from 3rd Infantry Division.

