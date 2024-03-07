An Army Reserve lieutenant colonel died in a non-combat related incident in Jerusalem on Monday while supporting the U.S. Security Staff at the U.S. embassy, defense officials announced.

Lt. Col. Orlando Bandeira, 54, an intelligence officer, was found unresponsive at his residence, an Army Reserve news release says.

No information about the incident was immediately available. Bandeira’s death is under investigation.

“We lost a member of our Army Reserve family. We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones, and must not forget the valuable contribution Ltc. Orlando Bandeira made to his country and the impact he left on our organization,” Army Col. David Minaschek, commander of the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division, said in a statement.

Bandeira was from Tampa, Florida. He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1997 as an administrative specialist. He joined the Army Reserve in 2019.

His assignments include serving with US Army Reserve Element, U.S. Central Command, J2 Detachment in Tampa. At the time of his death, Bandeira was assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division in Indianapolis.

Bandeira’s military awards include the Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars; Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with ”M” Device and 20-year Silver Hourglass, Humanitarian Service Medal, two Army Service Ribbons, two Overseas Training Ribbons, the National Defense Service Medal, and Korea Defense Service Medal.

“Orlando’s intellect, positive attitude and care for Soldiers will impact 3rd Brigade and all of the Soldiers he has touched in his career for years to come,” Minaschek said. “We express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one in service to our country.”

UPDATE: 03/07/2024; this story was updated to include comments from Army Col. David Minaschek.

