Navy dismisses cases against SEAL commanders in BUD/S death

The Navy has dismissed the cases against two SEAL commanders who had been told they would face boards of inquiry in connection with the 2022 death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, lawyers for the two commanders said.

Mullen died within hours of finishing the Hell Week portion of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, or BUD/S. A subsequent Navy investigation determined that Mullen had died of pneumonia, and even though human growth hormone and other medications had been found in his car, Mullen had “died in the line of duty, and not due to his own misconduct.”

Navy Capt. Bradley Geary oversaw the SEALs’ sprawling training complex at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego in 2022 when Mullen died. Cmdr. Erik Ramey was the center’s senior medical officer during Mullen’s class. After the final investigation, both officers had been told they must “show cause” about why they should be allowed to continue to serve in the Navy.

But Geary and Ramey’s attorneys told Task & Purpose on Friday that their clients would no longer need to appear before boards of inquiry because the Navy had dropped the cases against them.

Mullen’s mother, Regina, has long argued that her son died because officials at the SEAL training center failed to properly diagnose him with pneumonia even though he was showing symptoms of the disease, including crackling lungs.

On Friday, Regina Mullen, who is a nurse, told Task & Purpose that she was very disappointed in the Navy’s decision not to have Geary and Ramey appear before boards of inquiry. She added that the Navy has not told her why the cases against them had been dismissed.

“The BOI, the board of inquiry, was supposed to be public,” Regina Mullen said. “So, at least the information about what happened – the atrocities that happened that they were trying to cover up – would have been public. But now, with no information as to why they dismissed it; it’s disgusting. It’s very upsetting.”

When Task & Purpose asked the Navy about both Ramey and Geary on Friday, a service spokesperson provided a statement that did not specify what type of action the Navy had taken.

“Following the investigations into the oversight and management of BUD/S Class 352 and the surrounding circumstances of the death of Seaman Mullen, the Navy pursued administrative actions for accountability,” the spokesperson said. “The process for determining those actions has concluded. We are unable to comment further due to privacy and due process considerations.”

Timothy Parlatore, Geary’s attorney, described his client’s legal victory as bittersweet.

“Obviously, we’re happy to finally put this behind us, but unfortunately, this is a situation where there are no winners,” Parlatore told Task & Purpose. “A mother lost her son, and Capt. Geary and his family as well as Dr. Ramey and their families went through hell for the past year.”

The next few months will tell what comes next in Geary’s career, Parlatore said.

Jeremiah Sullivan, Ramey’s attorney, said the “overwhelming evidence” had vindicated his client.

“He met the standard of care and committed no misconduct,” Sullivan said. “Never quit and never give up.”

