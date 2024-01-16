A former Army infantry officer and West Point graduate is charged with shooting and killing two women on the front lawn of his home in a suburban neighborhood outside Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police in Apex say Harry Hardman, a 2009 West Point graduate, was causing a “disturbance” on his front lawn in the town’s South Walk Townhomes subdivisions when the two neighbors confronted him, police say. Apex is about five miles west of Raleigh.

Police say neighbors had already called police to report Hardman for “loud” behavior when he “produced” a gun and shot both women, 69-year-old Nancy Taylor and Gabrielle Raymond, 37.

When police arrived, Hardman had returned to his home.

“As officers moved to set up a perimeter around the residence they encountered Mr. Hardman exiting the back door of the residence holding an AR-15 rifle,” Apex police said in a Facebook post. “Officers instructed him to drop the weapon, which he did, and he was taken into custody without incident.”

A screenshot from WRAL of police arresting Hardman in Apex, North Carolina. WRAL-TV.

The AR-15, police said, was not the gun Hardman used to shoot the two women. A search of Hardman’s home revealed multiple firearms, police said.

Police also found the body of a dog they say Hardman shot.

Hardman was charged with two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty during a court appearance in Raleigh Tuesday.

Hardman is a 2009 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, according to a database maintained by the West Point Association of Graduates. An Army spokesperson told Task & Purpose that Hardman was an infantry officer and financial manager while in the Army from May 2009 to August 2015.

The Army said he deployed to Kosovo from February 2012 to April 2012.

The latest on Task & Purpose