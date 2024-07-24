103-year-old WWII veteran finally gets VA benefits 78 years later

A 103-year-old WWII veteran finally got his benefits, 78 years after he was honorably discharged.

Army Technician Third Grade Louis M. Gigliotti, also known as “Jiggs,” had never applied for his benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs. But in a July 19 ceremony at the Alaska Veterans Museum in Anchorage, Gigliotti was recognized and given the Alaska Veterans Honor Medal, according to an Alaska National Guard release.

“This event is a reminder that regardless of how much time has passed since their service, it is never too late for veterans to apply for their benefits,” said Verdie Bowen, director of the Office of Veterans Affairs. The office helps veterans file claims for benefits, support, and care that they are entitled to from their military service.

Gigliotti grew up in an orphanage and spent his early years on a farm in Norwalk, Connecticut. He also joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Great Depression-era voluntary government work relief program.

When he returned home, Gigliotti worked as a painter before enlisting in the Army alongside a group of friends. At first, he was medically disqualified. Officials did not give more details.

After Gigliotti saw two of his friends who enlisted in the Navy die in the Japanese attack on the American Naval base at Pearl Harbor, he made another go at it. This time, Gigliotti was selected to serve as a surgical technician in the Army.

Gigliotti was assigned to the Army’s 1-773rd Service Command Unit which handled medical screenings for soldiers before their departure to Europe and upon their return.

Post-war

After his service, Gigliotti moved to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1955 and opened two lounges. In 1965, he relocated to Anchorage, and for the next two decades, he worked as a bartender at Club Paris and 515 Club.

Jiggs didn’t have any children of his own, but he became a role model for his nephew, Sgt. 1st Class Sean Carey, an infantry soldier in the Alaska National Guard.

“Jiggs didn’t have any children, and Sean became like a son to him,” said Melanie Carey, Sean’s wife.

Melanie also said Gigliotti was a fan of mushing and boxing. Gigliotti even taught boxing for free in a makeshift garage gym. While sharing his love of training, Gigliotti split his time to care for his wife of 38 years, Millie, who died in 2003.

Friends and family gathered at a museum in Anchorage nearly 80 years later to honor Gigliotti and his service.

“We finally get to honor Tec 3 Gigliotti for his dedicated service and help ensure he receives the support that he deserves,” said Bowen. “I hope this story encourages others who have not applied to come forward.”

