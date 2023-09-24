More than two decades after it first aired, HBO’s Band of Brothers remains a seminal work of television. Based on Stephen Ambrose’s book of the same name, the 10-part show tracks the members of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, from training to D-Day to the end of World War II. It’s a richly detailed show, with cinematic battle scenes, a massive cast and performances that hold up to this day. There’s a reason it’s regularly aired in full on TV and a popular streaming binge watch.

The passage of time means that the soldiers depicted in the show have passed. However, many of the core members depicted in the series lived into the 21st century, even well past the on-screen interviews they did for Band of Brothers. The last living member of Easy Company, Private First Class Bradford Freeman died in July 2022, 78 years after D-Day.

So 22 years after the show originally aired, let’s see how some of the real-life soldiers compared to their on-screen depictions.

Damian Lewis (middle) in “Band of Brothers” as Dick Winters. The real Winters in the same location, during and after the war. (Screenshot via Twitter)

Dick Winters

If there is a central character in Band of Brothers, it’s Richard “Dick” Winters. The eventual commander of Easy Company was born in 1918 in Pennsylvania. Although characters speculate he might be Amish, the real Winters was not. As shown on screen, Winters eventually assumed command of the company in Normandy after the CO was killed. He led the attack on Brecourt Manor and fought in Carentan and Operation Market Garden. He was eventually promoted up and out of combat although stuck close with Easy Company. After the war he worked in making agricultural products for farmers, and he lived on a farm himself. The real Winters initially wasn’t sure about the casting of Lewis as himself. Among other things, the blond Winters wasn’t initially sold on a redhead playing him. Dick Winters died in 2011 at the age of 92. In 2012, a bronze statue called the Richard D. Winters Leadership Monument was put up in Normandy, dedicated to junior officers lost in the invasion of France.

Ronald Speirs

Speirs pops up throughout the early episodes of Band of Brothers as a somewhat menacing but effective soldier. Much of his infamy came from rumors that he gave German prisoners of war cigarettes before executing them. Eventually Speirs (Matthew Settle) takes over Easy Company during the fighting around Foy, shocking his fellow soldiers in real life and audiences ever since 2001 when he ran through enemy lines to reach a platoon and then had the gall to come back, avoiding injury. The real Speirs commanded Easy through the end of the war. Unlike many of his fellow soldiers he remained in the Army. He served in combat again in the Korean War as a company commander before being assigned as governor of Spandau Prison, home to several war criminals. Speirs retired from service in 1964, a lieutenant colonel. He died in 2007 at the age of 86.

Lynn “Buck” Compton during World War II. (photo courtesy U.S. Army)

Lynn “Buck” Compton

Buck Compton was one of the Easy’s main platoon leaders during the war, with the company from Camp Toccoa to the Battle of the Bulge. Prior to his service he played both baseball and football at the University of California, Los Angeles. His sports experience proved useful in the war. In one of the best action beats in the series, when Compton throws a grenade in a perfect straight line into the back of a fleeing German is actually toned down from history. According to other Easy Company members the grenade actually hit the German in the head. After the war Compton became a cop and a lawyer, rising to a deputy district attorney position in Los Angeles County. In that role he prosecuted Sirhan Sirhan for killing Senator Robert Kennedy. Compton was eventually appointed to the California Court of Appeals, serving until 1990. He died in 2012 at the age of 90.

Carwood Lipton

Clifford Carwood Lipton, played by Donnie Wahlberg in the series, was motivated to join the paratroopers after hearing that they were among the most highly trained soldiers. An original Camp Toccoa veteran, Lipton assumed the role of company first sergeant after landing in Normandy. As on screen, the real Lipton was a steady hand in Easy during the war, trusted and respected. It’s part of why he was given a battlefield promotion to second lieutenant. He left the Army as a first lieutenant. He was one of the veterans who gave on-screen interviews for the TV series. He died at age 81 in December 2001, only weeks after the initial airing of Band of Brothers concluded.

David Kenyon Webster (photo courtesy davidkenyonwebster.com)

David Webster

Webster, the protagonist of the eighth installment “The Last Patrol,” was one of the most important people in the story of Band of Brothers. Not because of a central role in the show, beyond his point of view episodes, but because the Harvard student-turned-airborne soldier Webster heavily documented his time in Easy Company, writing about his experiences in the war and the other members of Easy. Those writings, posthumously published as Parachute Infantry: An American Paratrooper’s Memoir of D-Day and the Fall of the Third Reich, would provide a large chunk of the material Ambrose used for researching the book. The real Webster, like his on-screen portrayal by Eoin Bailey, was wounded in combat, coming back to the front as the fighting died down. After the war, as Winters notes in his voiceover in the finale, Webster wrote a book about sharks. Myth and Maneater: The Story of the Shark was the product of his postwar interest in the creatures. However, while on a fishing trip, he was lost at sea on Sept. 9, 1961, presumed dead.

Albert Blithe

Some smaller details aside for dramatic effect, Band of Brothers was very focused on historical accuracy, from costuming to Army procedures. However there was one big error. The third episode, “Carentan,” focused on Private Albert Blithe, played by Marc Warren. After dealing with his fear all episode, he regains his will to fight. He’s later wounded, and according to the show when it first aired, died of his injuries in 1948. Except he did not. The real Blithe was born in Philadelphia in 1923. He was a Camp Toccoa veteran like many of the core figures in the show. After being shot in 1944 he was sent home. However he went on to fight in Korea as part of the airborne, earning Bronze and Silver stars for his actions and reaching the rank of master sergeant. He lived until 1967, dying at the age of 44 while still in the Army.

