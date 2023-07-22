One soldier is dead, and five others with the 1st Armored Division injured, after a vehicle accident at Fort Bliss.

The crash took place at roughly 9:30 a.m. local time on July 21 inside the Fort Bliss Training Area. 1st Armored Division described the incident as a “tactical vehicle accident” and said that it was not combat related. The names of the soldiers involved have not been released as of press time; the Army is notifying the families.

The 1st Armored Division’s commander, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, said in a statement announcing the accident that “our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The Army is currently investigating the cause of the crash. The nature of the accident is unclear. No other details have been released.

Friday’s accident at Fort Bliss is the latest in a series of training-related deaths in the U.S. Army this year. Three soldiers died and another were injured when a pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment collided with each other over Alaska in April. Nine soldiers died when two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed in Kentucky in March.

This is a developing story.

