Three soldiers were killed and a fourth was injured when two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided on Thursday over Alaska, according to the 11th Airborne Division.

The injured soldier is being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, according to a news release from the division that did not include the soldier’s current medical condition.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

Both Apache helicopters belonged to the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment based at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, the news release said. The helicopters collided while returning from a training mission and crashed near Healy, Alaska.

No further information about the circumstances of the crash was available as of Friday morning.

Two of the soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the third soldier died while being transported to Fairbanks Hospital.

The names of the three soldiers killed are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Investigators with the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, will look into what caused the crash.

“The Fort Wainwright community is one of the tightest military communities I’ve seen in my 32 years of service,” Eifler said in his statement. “I have no doubt they will pull together during this exceptional time of need and provide comfort to our families of our fallen.”

This is the third deadly Army helicopter crash in as many months. Two members of the Tennessee Army National Guard were killed in February when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training flight over Huntsville, Alabama.

In March, nine soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division were killed when two UH-60 Black Hawks collided while flying at night over Kentucky.

Separately, two soldiers were injured in February when their Apache helicopter rolled over during takeoff from Talkeetna airport in Alaska. They were treated at a local hospital and later released.

