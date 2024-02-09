The Marine Corps identified the five Marines who died after a CH-53E helicopter crashed on Feb. 6.

The Marines were assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

The crew included helicopter crew chiefs, Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas; and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona. The helicopter pilots were Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho; Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

Davis enlisted in September 2019 and was promoted to Lance Corporal at the beginning of this year. His decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Langen enlisted in September 2017, and was promoted to Sergeant in October 2022. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

Moulton was commissioned in the Marine Corps in March 2019 and was promoted to Captain in August 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

Jack Casey was commissioned in the Marine Corps in May 2019 and was promoted to Captain in September 2023. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal.

Nava was commissioned in the Marine Corps in May 2017 and was promoted to Captain in November 2021. His decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

The helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, on Tuesday when it was reported overdue. Officials found the crash site Wednesday morning in Pine Valley, California. The accident is currently under investigation.

CH-53E helicopters entered service in 1981 and are some of the Marine Corps’ oldest aircraft still in service. A 2017 report from Vertical911, a helicopter trade magazine, said the CH-53E requires 40 hours of maintenance for every hour of flight.

The Marines shifted heavy lift flying to MV-22 Ospreys while the more-capable version, the CH-53K, was delivered to the Marine Corps in 2022.

Marines increased use of the aging helicopter fleet after the service grounded its entire fleet of Ospreys last year following several fatal crashes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

