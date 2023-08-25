Search and rescue operations are underway for the pilot of an F/A-18 fighter jet that crashed on Thursday night near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, Corps officials announced.

No information about the pilot’s status was immediately available.

The plane went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday night on government property east of the air station, according to a Friday news release from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The F/A-18 was not part of the Miramar-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to the news release, which did not specify which unit the pilot was assigned to. A number of Marine and Navy units that fly the F/A-18 are based in southern California, Nevada, and Arizona and routinely train on the desert ranges east of Miramar.

There are no indications that the crash damaged property on the ground. An investigation into the incident has started.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

