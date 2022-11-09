When the new Congress is seated in January, at least 12 veterans will join the ranks of the House of Representatives and Senate for the first time.

Ninety-one veterans are serving in the current Congress. In this year’s midterm elections for Congress, a total 196 veterans ran as Republicans and Democrats, of which 130 were not incumbents, Military Times reported.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news, entertainment, and gear in your inbox daily.

While many races continue to remain undecided as of Wednesday, more than 70 of the veterans running for Congress had won a seat in the House or Senate, according to Military Times, which tracks each congressional race that includes veterans. Of those veterans, 61 were incumbents this election cycle.

Another veteran, Pat Ryan, won a special election in August to represent a House district from New York. On Tuesday, he was elected to represent New York’s recently redrawn 18th Congressional District.

Here is a list of the veterans who will be new to Congress:

Donald Davis, Democrat, North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. He graduated from the Air Force Academy and served as a mortuary officer at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Christopher Deluzio, Democrat, Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2006 and deployed several times, including serving as an executive officer with a Civil Affairs company in Iraq.

Jeff Jackson, Democrat, North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He enlisted in the Army after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, went on to serve in the Army Reserve, and he is currently a major in the North Carolina Army National Guard.

Jennifer Kiggans, Republican, Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She joined the Navy in 1995 and served for 10 years as an H-46 and H-3 helicopter pilot, during which she flew missions in the Persian Gulf and Kosovo.

Nicholas LaLota, Republican, New York’s 1st Congressional District. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000 and served as a surface warfare officer until 2007.

Anna Paulina Luna, Republican, Florida’s 13th Congressional District. She enlisted in the Air Force at 19 and served as an airfield manager.

Morgan Luttrell, Republican, Texas’ 8th Congressional District. He is a retired Navy SEAL and combat veteran who is also the twin brother of fellow Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, author of Lone Survivor.

Rich McCormick, Republican, Georgia’s 6th Congressional District: He spent more than 20 years in the Marine Corps and Navy, flying helicopters for the Marines and then becoming a Navy commander, who served as the department head of emergency medicine in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Max Miller, Republican, Ohio’s 7th Congressional District. He served in the Marine Corps Reserve for six years and also served as a White House aide to former President Donald Trump for four years.

Cory Mills, Republican, Florida’s 7th Congressional District. He is an Army veteran with several combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan who served with the 82nd Airborne Division, Joint Special Operations Command, and Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) 20 in Iraq. In 2006, he survived a roadside bomb attack and an explosively formed penetrator attack while in Iraq.

Keith Self, Republican, Texas’ 3rd Congressional District: He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1975 and went on went on to serve as a Special Forces detachment commander and perform other assignments before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1999, although he was called back to active duty in 2002 and 2003.

Derrick Van Orden, Republican, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. He is a retired Navy SEAL and combat veteran who joined the Navy when he was 18 and spent 26 years in the service.

J.D. Vance, Republican, U.S. Senate, Ohio. He is a Marine veteran who served in the Iraq war and went on to write his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which covered his time in the Marine Corps.

This story was updated on Nov. 9 to include Christopher Deluzio.

The latest on Task & Purpose

Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories on our homepage.