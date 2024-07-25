14-year-old killed in wall collapse at Robins Air Force Base pool

Officials said they will not release the names of minors involved in the incident.

By Patty Nieberg

Posted on Jul 25, 2024 3:47 PM EDT

A crew works on an E-8 JSTAR aircraft assigned to Robins Air Force Base where a 14-year-old died this week when a wall collapsed at the base pool. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Charles.

A 14-year-old was killed and three other minors injured at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia earlier this week, officials said, when a wall collapsed in the locker room of the base pool.

The fatal incident took place at the Georgia base’s Heritage Club Pool men’s locker room on July 22, Air Force officials said in a release. One minor was treated on scene and released. Three minors were brought to local hospitals, where one of them died.

“Our hearts are broken for these individuals and their families. We remain committed to supporting our Airmen and their loved ones as we navigate this difficult time for Team Robins,” said Col. Deedrick Reese, Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander. “We want to thank the first responders – including lifeguards, installation and community personnel – who responded to this tragic incident with compassion and professionalism.”

The base will not release names because they are minors, officials said in a release. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is looking into the incident.

Nearly 24,000 civilians, contractors and military members are assigned and work at the Georgia base which is home to the Air Force’s 78th Air Wing.

