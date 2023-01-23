A Marine veteran waded hip-deep into freezing water to rescue two women whose car had run off the road and into a pond on Jan.16 in Hammond, Indiana.

Carlos Fernandez credited his time in the Marine Corps with allowing him to react so quickly to the emergency.

“I think it was the Marine in me, which just instantly was like, ‘Hey, you always got to do the right thing,” he told WLS-TV, a Chicago television station. “Something that we preach in the Marine Corps is integrity, and integrity is doing the right thing even when nobody is looking.”

Cellphone video of the event shows Fernandez already in the pond as he looks through the driver’s side window and calls out that two people are inside the vehicle.

Good Samaritan Pulls Women From Pond Good Samaritan Pulls Two Women From Frigid Water After Crash Thursday evening at approximately 6:00 PM, two elderly women crashed into a pond off the Kennedy Ave off ramp in Hammond. Local resident, Carlos Fernandez, a former graduate of Central High School, had just gotten out of work and was grabbing food when he saw their car in the pond, according to a witness. Many cars passed by without even stopping or assisting but Carlos, without hesitation, went into the water and assisted the women to safety while first responders were enroute. Carlos was able to get them out of the vehicle but the ladies couldn’t walk and were panicked over the situation so he carried them to the shore, according to the witness. Carlos stayed with the women until EMS arrived and checked them out. Thank you Carlos for going the extra mile!Local News sponsored by DOC's Smokehouse Posted by Region News Source on Friday, January 20, 2023

In the video Fernandez can be seen opening the car door and helping one woman out, saying “You’re OK” as the other woman then begins to climb out the driver’s side door.

The video then shows Hernandez carrying one of the women out of the water. Sirens from emergency vehicles can be heard in the background.

Fernandez told WLS-TV that he had initially planned to tow the car out of the pond until he heard someone yell that two people were trapped in the vehicle.

“As soon as I heard that, I just instantly jumped into the water,” Fernandez told the television station.

Once he got to the vehicle, he could tell that the two women inside were frightened, Fernandez told the station. He saw that the women had walkers in the back of their vehicle, indicating they would need help getting out of the pond.

More water rushed inside the car once he got the driver’s side door open, he said.

The first woman’s foot became stuck in the mud, so Fernandez had to carry her to safety, he said. Ultimately, he made three trips into the cold water to rescue both women before Indiana State police arrived, Fernandez told the television station.

Task & Purpose was unable to reach Fernandez on Monday. His service record was not immediately available.

Fernandez wrote a message on his Facebook page on Sunday thanking people who had praised his actions to rescue the two women.

“I have been given a lot in my life by a few caring and loving individuals,” Fernandez wrote. “They taught me to give back to people. God almighty put me in that spot that night for a reason and I am [grateful] that he put me there to be what you guys call a ‘hero.’”

