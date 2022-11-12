Investigators are on the scene in Dallas after a pair of World War II-era planes collided mid-air during an airshow on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the two planes — a large Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a single-seat Bell P-63 Kingcobra — collided around 1:20 p.m local time over Dallas Executive Airport, south of the city.

It is also unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft, per the FAA, and there is currently no news on the extent of injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.

The planes were in the sky for the Wings Over Dallas airshow for Veterans Day weekend, which featured primarily vintage World War II-era aircraft. The three-day airshow was organized by the Commemorative Air Force, which is based out of Dallas Executive Airport.

Video from the scene circulating on social media shows the B-17 exiting a turn, where the P-63 flies straight into its wing from behind. The B-17 breaks apart and catches fire, while the P-63 also shatters into pieces. The planes then fall out of the sky and crash into the ground in a fireball.

Debris from the crash fell on U.S. Highway 67, and video shows cars on the road as the mid-air collision occurred, although it’s unclear if anyone on the ground was hurt.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

