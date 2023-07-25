A soldier killed in a vehicle accident at Fort Bliss, Texas last Friday was identified by the Army on Monday.

Sgt. Joel A. Sanchez, 24, from Vallejo, California was a cavalry scout assigned to the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, according to a statement from the 1st Armored Division.

The crash happened on the morning of July 21, during a troop movement in the Fort Bliss training area. Five other soldiers were injured in the incident, all of whom have been treated and released. The accident remains under investigation.

The commander of the 1st Armored Division, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, said in a statement announcing the accident that “our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Sanchez enlisted in 2016 and had been stationed at Fort Bliss since 2019.

