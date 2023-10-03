SHARE

Two soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division were killed and another 12 were injured when their Light Military Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) flipped over on Monday in Alaska, Army officials have announced.

The names of the two soldiers killed are being withheld pending next of kin notification, an 11th Airborne news release says.

Eight of the injured soldiers were treated and released on Monday, said Army Maj. Leah Ganoni, an 11th Airborne Division spokeswoman. Four other soldiers remain hospitalized and are in stable condition.

A total of 17 soldiers were in a single vehicle when the mishap took place in the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, Alaska, the news release says.

First responders were able to pull the soldiers out of the vehicle and treat injured soldiers at the scene. The 12 soldiers injured in the accident were later transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Emergency personnel that responded to the accident include the Alaska State Police, North Police Fire Department, and personnel from Eielson Air Force Base.

The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation.

UPDATE: 10/03/2023; this story was updated with comments from Maj. Leah Ganoni.

