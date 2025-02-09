Marine killed in Philippines plane crash identified

The Marine who died in a “routine” mission when the plane he was in crashed in the southern Philippines this past week has been identified as Sgt. Jacob M. Durham, Marine Corps officials announced Sunday.

Durham, who was trained as an electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst was one of four people onboard a Beechcraft King Air 350 plane that was flying over a southern Philippine province when it crashed on Thursday, Feb. 6. Durham along with three Pentagon contractors were killed in the incident at Maguindanao del Sur, according to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

He was assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

“We mourn the loss of Sgt. Jacob Durham, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion, said in the Marine Corps’ statement. “Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps—exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership. He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and his fellow Marines during this profoundly difficult time.”

Get Task & Purpose in Your Inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning, and The Pentagon Rundown for a weekly breakdown of the biggest stories every Friday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Durham was onboard a “contracted” flight that was “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support” at the request of the Philippine government, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

The Marine Corps’ identification did not provide any additional details on what led up to or caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

A California native, Durham joined the Marine Corps in 2021. He was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 1, only a few days before the deadly crash.

Durham’s decorations include the Naval Aircrew Insignia, Meritorious Mast and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal among others.

The latest on Task & Purpose