The Marine Corps has identified a student at Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, who died earlier this month as Sgt. Jaen Deshun Davis, Corps officials announced.

Davis, 24, was found unresponsive in his vehicle on Sept. 2 and pronounced dead at the scene, a Marine Corps news release says.

No information was immediately available about the cause of Davis’s death. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the matter.

Davis was participating in enlisted professional military education at Marine Corps University at the time of his death. He was assigned to reserve unit 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment in Selfridge, Michigan, where he served on the active-duty Inspector Inspector-Instruction Staff, the news release says.

He had previously served with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, California.

Davis’ military awards include the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

“His family, loved ones, and peers have our deepest sympathies as we continue to provide support during this difficult time,” Marine Corps officials said in a statement.

