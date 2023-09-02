A Marine studying at Marine Corps University in Virginia was found dead today.

The Marine Corps Education Command announced that the unidentified student was found unresponsive in a vehicle today, Sept. 2, at the campus in Quantico. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was not announced. The Marine’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours while family can be notified.

“The family, loved ones, and peers have our deepest condolences as the Marine Corps University works with his parent command to actively provide much needed support during this difficult time,” Maj. Joshua J. Pena, a Marine Corps spokesman, said in a statement.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the death.

The student is the sixth Marine to die in the last month. One Marine, Lance Corporal Joseph D. Whaley, was killed in a live-fire exercise at School of Infantry-West at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Aug. 17. Maj. Andrew Mettler died when his F/A-18D Hornet crashed in Southern California on Aug. 24. Another three Marines were killed in an MV-22 Osprey crash while in an exercise in Australia.

This is a developing story.

