Australian media is reporting survivors have been recovered after a V-22 Osprey carrying close to 20 US Marines crashed in an exercise in that country Sunday morning there, late Saturday night in the US.

On an audio recording of Australian air traffic control radio, a US pilot circling overhead at 5,000 feet says he can see 6 survivors and a “significant fire.”

The Australian Broadcasting Company reported that it had “confirmed multiple military personnel have been rescued from an aircraft crash site on the Tiwi Islands.” ABC said there were 20 Marines on board while other sources said 23.

A social media account posted audio of an American pilot reporting the crash asMelville Island, one of the two Tiwi islands.

DOGTAG?33 advising DARWIN APPROACH that DUMPTRUCK?12 (MV-22 Osprey) went down on Melville Island, Australia. AUSSIE689 (C-130J) departed Darwin and was asked to provide overhead watch. Audio via https://t.co/S1xZfK51qE (YPDN feed) pic.twitter.com/Tzx3QJrFhV — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 27, 2023

“We estimate a mass cas,” the pilot says, indicating a that first responders should expect a mass casualty event.

None reported any fatalities as of 1 a.m. Eastern Sunday morning among reports of survivors rescued.

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be subject of an investigation in the coming days and weeks. The Osprey has been under fire in recent weeks from families of a crew of five California-based Marines who died in a June 2022 crash near El Centro, California.

The investigation into the crash of the aircraft, known as Swift 11, revealed that it crashed due to a long-standing and recurring engine flaw known as a Hard Clute Engangement, or HCE. The investigation revealed that the US Osprey fleet has suffered at least 15 HCE malfunctions, though the root cause of the engine failure remains a mystery to engineers.

Marine officials have since ordered that key transmission parts on the plane with more than 800 hours of flight time should be replaced. The Air Force briefly grounded its fleet to bring them into compliance with that order though the Marines did not.

No details about the Osprey that crashed — including whether it was a Marine aircraft — were available.

The Tiwi islands are just off the coast of the city of Darwin on Australia’s northern coast. Though far from the nation’s large cities like Sydney, Darwin is home to major military training ranges.

The Osprey was participating in a joint training exercise called Predators Run, which ABC said involves more than 2,500 troops from the US, Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Indonesia.

“At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved,” an Australian military spokesperson told ABC.”

On Thursday, Marine Maj. Andrew Mettler was killed when his F/A-18D Hornet crashed near Miramar, California.

The latest on Task & Purpose