Air Force relieves commander of pilot training squadron

Lt. Col. Brian Seymour was removed from command of the 71st Student Squadron on Thursday, June 12, the Air Force said, less than a month after he took over the unit.

“Lt. Col. Brian Seymour was relieved from command of the 71st Student Squadron on 12 June 2025, due to a loss of confidence in his leadership ability,” a spokesperson for the 71st Flying Training Wing said in a statement to Task & Purpose on Friday.

Seymour had only been in the command role for a few weeks. He took over on May 16, in a change of command ceremony held at Vance Air Force Base. He replaced Col. Eric Pounds, who took over the role in July 2023.

The Air Force did not provide additional information on the cause of Seymour’s removal. The military often uses the term “loss of confidence” as a catchall for reasons for removing a commander or senior enlisted leader from a leadership position. The phrase covers a wide scope of causes, from personal reasons to misconduct.

The 71st Student Squadron is part of the 71st Flying Training Wing, part of the Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command. The wing is based out of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The squadron trains several hundred pilots each year, from the U.S. Air Force and other partner nations. According to the Air Force, the base is the fourth busiest airfield in the service.

