Command sergeant major for Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade fired

The former senior enlisted leader for the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Europe has been relieved following a “thorough investigation”, said Army Lt. col. Alex C Tignor, a spokesman for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, or SETAF.

Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Carlson was relieved on July 16 “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his leadership,” Tignor told Task & Purpose.

Tignor did not elaborate on what prompted Army leaders to lose confidence in Carlson. Another SETAF spokesman told Military Times that the investigation into Carlson was related to “alcohol-related incidents.”

Task & Purpose was unable to reach Carlson for comment on Wednesday.

Military.com first reported on Monday that Carlson had been fired.

The military branches routinely use the “loss of confidence” euphemism to explain why commanding officers and senior enlisted leaders are fired. The vague statement covers a wide range of issues including leadership failures, having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, and being arrested for drunken driving.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

In the absence of specific information about why officers and senior enlisted leaders are fired, rumors and conspiracy theories can flourish. Task & Purpose and other media outlets can attempt to find out more information by submitting Freedom of Information Act requests, but the process can take months or longer.

Carlson became the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s top enlisted leader in March 2023. He enlisted in the Army in 1999 and went on to serve with the 3rd Ranger Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, according to his official biography, which has been removed from the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s website.

He deployed three times to Afghanistan in Helmand Province, Bermel, and Wardak, his biography says. Carlson also took part in the 2003 invasion of Iraq; he has deployed Latvia and Lithuania, and Colombia; and he has assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas.

Carlson’s military awards include three Bronze Star medals, seven Good Conduct Medals, six Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, four Army Commendation Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal. National Defense Service Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal with three bronze stars. He was also awarded Colombia’s “Faith of Cause Medal,” the highest award that the country gives to foreign service members.

Other military leaders who have recently been fired include Air Force Col. Mark Kimbal, who was relieved as commander of the 28th Operations Group following a investigation into a B-1B bomber crash in January; Air Force Col. Jeremiah Hammill, who was fired as commander of the 96th Test Wing Civil Engineer Group just three days before a scheduled change of command; and Navy Capt. Lenard C. Mitchell, who was relieved as commanding officer of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams’ Gold Crew following an investigation into how the ship ran aground in May.

The latest on Task & Purpose