Naval and Air Force Academies welcome class of 2028 with ‘I-Day,’ plenty of yelling

There is one experience at the core of every military career, and it is that first day — even that first hour and minute — when your civilian life crashes to an end as you run straight into the reality of basic, Day-1 military training.

It’s loud, fast and bewildering, as it has been for generations before you and everyone who has come since. It’s also, when viewed from calmer later days, hilarious to watch others suffer through.

Two military academies held that day Wednesday for their newest rising freshmen, an annual tradition known at both the U.S. Naval Academy and Air Force Academy as “I-Day” — though perhaps predictably for the rival campuses, the “I” stands for different words, “Induction Day” at USNA’, “I” stands for “Induction,” while the”In-processing” at USAFA. New classes at the other three service academies will get their welcoming soon: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point holds “R-Day” — for “Reception” — July 1, the same day as the Coast Guard Academy’s “Day One.” The Merchant Marine Academy’s “Zero Day” is July 5.

The admissions department of both schools released images and videos on social media Thursday of the intake process which will look familiar to any veteran of any military basic training: teenagers in civilian clothes being hounded, yelled at and pursued by yelling instructors.

They look scared. They look shook-up. They look just like everybody else who’s been in the same spot.

Initial training for all first year students at all military academies runs for close to two months, with rituals and routines that any veteran of any boot camp would recognize — shaved heads, marching, standing at attention, group fitness, learning rules and never, ever getting anything right. Unlike the campaign-hatted training NCOs who oversee enlisted training, academy students are trained mostly by upperclassmen at the school.

But while being yelled at by fellow students may sound like an easier path than traditional boot camp, students at the three military academies do all eventually get a taste of the instruction every enlisted member knows all too well. All three schools maintain a small cadre of fully-qualified training NCOs — Army Drill Sergeants at West Point, Marine Drill Instuctors at the Naval Academy, Air Force Military Training Instructors, or MTIs, at Air Force — to oversee and instruct classes during their summers.

