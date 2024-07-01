Airman killed, 2 first responders hurt in vehicle crash at Malmstrom Air Force Base

An airman was killed and five others were injured in a June 29 vehicle accident at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, according to the 341st Missile Wing. The name of the airman who was killed has not yet been publicly released.

The airman died in an initial vehicle crash that also injured three, officials said. Two first responders dispatched to the crash were also hurt at the scene.

“The cause of the accident is currently under investigation and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our personnel and prevent future incidents,” a news release from the wing says “The safety and wellbeing of all of our Airmen is our priority and we are providing support and assistance to those impacted by this tragic event.”

No information about the cause of the crash or how the first responders were injured was immediately available.

The five injured airmen were taken to nearby medical facilities. Air Force officials have not publicly released any information on their current medical conditions.

As of June 5, a total of 19 other airmen have been killed in motor vehicle mishaps so far in Fiscal Year 2024, according to the Air Force Safety Center. By comparison, 37 airmen were killed in crashes last fiscal year, and 22 died in Fiscal Year 2022.

“Each of our Airmen are amazing and are vital members of our team,” Col. Dan Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a statement. We will need time to grieve for our teammate that we lost and for our injured members to heal both physically and mentally. Our focus right now, is to make sure that all of Team Malmstrom have the support they need to make it through this difficult time.”

CORRECTION: 07/01/203; an earlier version of this story incorrectly reported there were two crashes. The two first responders were injured while on the scene.

