Air Force fires commander of Ellsworth B-1B unit after crash report finds “culture of noncompliance”

The Air Force fired the commander who oversees pilots and aircrew who fly the B-1B at Ellsworth Air Force Base after an investigation of a January B-1B crash found a “culture of noncompliance” in the base’s flying units

Col. Derek C. Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing commander, relieved Col. Mark Kimbal, of command of the 28th Operations Group Friday, Aug. 2, due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command. That description is a commonly used catch-all justification when commanders are relieved. In this case, the decision comes only a week after a scathing Air Force’s investigation into a B-1B crash on the base was released.

The Air Force command said that the decision was based “on the findings of an Accident Investigation Board report into the Jan. 4 crash of a B-1B bomber at Ellsworth.” That day, a B-1B Lancer with the 34th Bomb Squadron was landing after a routine training flight at the base, near Rapid City, South Dakota. But errors by the pilot led to the jet slamming onto the ground and skidding for approximately 5,000 feet down the runway before stopping. All four crew members ejected, though two were injured.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

The damage resulted in the bomber being deemed a total loss.

Investigators determined that the pilot of the bomber didn’t accommodate for severe weather conditions that day, specifically sharp winds. But in reviewing the pilot’s skills and general flying procedures on base, investigators said they uncovered “unsatisfactory levels of basic airmanship, an inadequate focus on foundational governing directive knowledge, and an overall lack of discipline throughout the 34th Bomb Squadron.” Additionally, investigators pointed issues in discipline and skills that played a role in the crash beyond the poor weather conditions and heavy winds.

The remains of a B-1B bomber that crashed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Photo from accident investigation report.

No replacement for Kimball has been named as of press time.

The investigators’ report pointed to issues at both the 34th Bomb Squadron and the 28th Operations Support Squadron, which fall under the 28th Operations Group. In the report, Col. Erick Lord, accident board president, criticized both units and pointed to wider issues with the overall command. That “ineffective and unhealthy culture,” the report said, “set conditions that allowed this mishap to occur.”

Kimball assumed command of the 28th Operations Group in June 2023. He was commissioned in 2002. In his previous assignment before leading the 28th Operations Group, he served as chief of Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Policy Division with the Joint Staff J5 at the Pentagon. For several years, Kimball himself served as a B-1B instructor pilot, through various assignments.

The latest on Task & Purpose