A squadron commander who oversees much of the day to day medical care at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming was relieved “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the squadron,” according to an Air Force release.

Lt. Col. Jimmy Stanley was relieved of command of the 90th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron on April 5, 2024 by Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander. Stanley had taken over the 90th OMRS in January.

The 90th OMRS oversees bioenvironmental engineering, dental, family advocacy, family practice, flight medicine, optometry, pediatrics, physical therapy, public health and other general health and wellness roles on the base outside Cheyenne, Wyoming.

No further information was available on Stanley’s career nor reasons for his relief.

The 90th MIssile Wing at F.E. Warren maintains Minuteman III (LGM-30G) ICBMs silos scattered around the base’s sprawling range on alert 24-hours a day. Lt. Col. Tanya Berg has assumed command of the 90 OMRS.

The term “loss of confidence” is a euphemism that military branches use rather than specify why commanders have been relieved. Military commanding officers and senior enlisted leaders can be fired for a variety of reasons, ranging from poor leadership or poor performance to personal issues unrelated to work but which a higher commander views as incompatible with command.

By not saying exactly why commanding officers have been fired, the military often creates an information vacuum that can be filled with conspiracy theories.

The Navy has relieved six commanding officers so far this year. Three of those officers were fired after being arrested off-base for driving under the influence, Task & Purpose has confirmed.

