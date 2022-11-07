What it takes to join the Air Force’s 24/7 ‘SWAT’ team for nuclear missile fields

Every second of every minute of every day, American men and women sit in underground nuclear missile bunkers scattered across some of the most remote parts of the country, waiting for the order to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles toward America’s enemies should the need arise. But Air Force launch crews are not the only ones working around the clock: so too are the security forces airmen who protect the crews and missiles from attack.

At F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, the 90th Security Forces Group is charged with protecting 15 missile alert facilities spread over 9,600 square miles spanning three states. The 90 SFG has to be ready for anything, so the group maintains round-the-clock quick-reaction forces who can hop in a helicopter, fly out to a missile alert facility, assault it, and secure it, just like a SWAT team for nuclear missile fields.

Staff Sgt. Kristen Witherspoon, Tactical Response Force candidate, clears a room of simulated hostiles on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Oct. 5, 2022. (Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls/U.S. Air Force)

But what does it take to join such a group? The public affairs office for the 90th Missile Wing recently published a press release about one of the 890th Missile Security Operation Squadron TRF’s newest members: Staff Sgt. Kristen Witherspoon, and what she had to do to become one of the first women in history to join the force.

The process starts with a baseline evaluation where candidates must sprint 800 meters, drag a 150-pound mannequin 50 meters, perform five or more dead hang pull-ups, climb a 14-foot rope, ruck four miles and breach a pinned door. Oh, and they must accomplish all those tasks within 90 minutes while wearing full gear, a helmet, and body armor with Level IV plates, which are the highest level of protection.

The baseline is just that though, a baseline. After Witherspoon passed it, she went on to a four-week TRF orientation that tested her ability to lead, follow, communicate, take in new information, solve problems and gut it out through physically and mentally demanding situations.

Though the press release did not provide many specifics as to what kind of situations were involved, they were purportedly meant to “simulate high-risk tactical response scenarios and to ensure airmen can make good decisions while in high-risk situations.”

Passing the orientation course made Witherspoon an official member of the TRF, but before she could become an “active” member, she had to attend an advanced gunfighter course and an advanced tactical course, which are meant to test the skills airmen learned in the orientation course, the press release said. After that, Witherspoon took part in a duty position evaluation and “a TRF log run” to earn her talon number and finally become an active member.

It was not immediately clear what a log run or talon number is, though a TRF member from the 90th Security Forces Group can be seen wearing one on his left shoulder in a YouTube video from 2018. Talon numbers may be similar to ‘Spirit numbers,’ which are numbers assigned to Air Force pilots who fly the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. The number is both a symbol of accomplishment and a marker that the recipient is part of a long line of airmen who went before them. Whatever a talon number may be, Witherspoon was proud to earn hers.

“It means a lot to me to be able to defend the mission here,” she said in the press release. “Now that I am a part of TRF, I will be able to physically defend the missiles with people I train with all the time, and that makes me proud.”

Witherspoon is only the second woman to make it onto the TRF, though it was not clear if that was limited to F.E. Warren Air Force Base or to TRFs across the Air Force nuclear missile enterprise. Hopefully, she will be far from the last.

“After accomplishing this, I want to be able to motivate other females and make them want to give this a try too,” she said.

