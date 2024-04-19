A cyber operations specialist who died while deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, has been identified as Senior Arman Marcus Jordan.

Jordan, 28, was assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron, a “Guardian Angel” unit, one of a handful of Air Force units that trains, equips and deploys the service’s highly trained pararescue teams. Jordan was part of a 38th Rescue Squadron deployment to Guam from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, the unit’s home base.

On Wednesday, Jordan was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. after being discovered unresponsive, a 23rd Wing news release says.

Air Force officials have not released any other information about the circumstances of Jordan’s death, which is under investigation.

“Senior Airman Jordan exemplified the very best of what it means to live by our values: courage, dedication, and selflessness,” Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, commander of the 23rd Wing, said in a statement. “His commitment to service served as an inspiration to us all.”

Jordan enlisted in the Air Force in 2017 and was serving as an expeditionary cyber operations journeyman at the time of his death, according to his service record, which was provided to Task & Purpose. His military awards include the Air Force Achievement Medal.

“Any loss of a teammate leaves a void in our hearts and in our unit that will be deeply felt,” Sheets said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Senior Airman Jordan’s family, friends and the members of the 38th RQS [Rescue Squadron].”

