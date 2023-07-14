Air Force Military Working Dog Handlers are among the airmen in 33 Air Force specialties that will no longer be approved for special duty assignment pay after Oct. 1.

Since Fiscal Year 2022, airmen with the 341st Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, which trains military working dogs and their handlers, have been eligible to receive the special pay, which ranges from $75 to $450 per month, said Master Sgt. Deana M. Heitzman, an Air Force spokeswoman.

Heitzman stressed that only airmen with the training squadron were approved to receive special assignment duty pay, not all Air Force Military Working Dog Handlers.

To be eligible for special duty assignment pay, airmen must have a job that meets one of the following three criteria: their duties must require extremely demanding personal effort to ensure their missions are accomplished; they must be in a position that gives them greater responsibility or is more difficult than what is normally expected of their ranks, or they must be in positions that require rigorous screening, special schooling, or other special qualifications, Heitzman told Task & Purpose.

A board consisting of two Major Command senior enlisted leaders and a general officer denied a request from the training squadron to continue to be eligible for special duty assignment pay, Heitzman said.

“All of the board decisions were based on a scoring methodology based off the definition of SDAP (Special Duty Assignment Pay), which for this request the board denied,” Heitzman said on Friday.

A U.S. Air Force Military Working dog plays with its handler during an expo put on by the 341st Training Wing. (Airman 1st Class Erin Currie/U.S. Air Force)

Currently, the Air Force’s Military Working Dog career field is 87% manned of its authorized size, and that is expected to rise to 90% by the end of the year, Heitzman said.

Airmen serving in career fields for which the special pay has been discontinued will receive half of the original special duty assignment pay until Sept. 30, 2024, Heitzman said.

The Air Force has reduced the number of job specialties that receive special duty assignment pay next fiscal year from 103 to 70, according to an Air Force news release.

Here are the other career fields that will no longer be approved for special duty assignment pay as of Oct. 1:

President’s Emergency Ops Center

Cryptologic Language Analyst

Electronic Security Systems

Aircraft Battle Damage Repair Exp Depot Mx

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

361st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group

(ISRG)

(ISRG) Defense Courier,

31 Communication Squadron and 39 Communication Squadron NC3

Army Support Weather Ops

Flight Attendants

52nd Munitions Maintenance Group NC3

Airborne Mission System Operators

Flight Engineers

Loadmasters

Sensor Operators

Special Mission Aviators

Contracting

RPA Cyber Technicians

International Enlisted Engagements Managers

RPA Ops – Weather Support

Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System

Super High Frequency Operators

Advanced Intelligence Instructors

Ski Mission – Flight Engineers and Loadmasters

Airborne MSS – Host Nation Riders

55th Operations Group Management Operator

336 Training Squadron & 98th DRA Aircrew Flight Equipment

Diagnostic Med Sonogram

Honor Guard

Air National Guard RPA CyberOps

Radar, Airfield, & Weather Systems

Casualty Cell

Two Air Force loadmasters during an exercise in Tbilisi, Georgia, July 27, 2021. (Senior Airman Milton Hamilton/U.S. Air Force)

The Air Force has also reduced special duty assignment pay for airmen in the following Air Force Specialty Codes:

Military Human Intelligence

724th Special Tactics Group Operations

Support, Subsurface Analyst

Parachuting Instructor

33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron

Operating Location Alpha

Mission Field Chef,

Special Ops Surgical Team

Separately, airmen in 11 other career fields will see an increase in their special duty assignment pay:

Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists

Cyber Warfare Ops

Flying Crew Chiefs

Special Reconnaissance

Air Force Office of Special Investigations

First Sergeant

Command Chief Master Sergeant

844th Communications Squadron

Independent Duty Medical Technician

Respiratory Care

Fire Protection

“When reviewing eligible career fields and assignments, the focus is on the complexity, difficulty, and degree of responsibility required of the duty,” Heitzman said. “Annually, we reassess each SDAP community to ensure alignment with the requirements of the program.”

