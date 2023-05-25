An Air Force Major from Philadelphia was killed this week in a vehicle accident at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Pentagon officials said on Thursday that Major Stephen Khou, 36, died May 24. He was in Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Khou was assigned to the 32nd Weapons Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, which specializes is and teaches cyber warfare.

Khou’s death marks at least the fourth US military member killed in a non-combat accident in Kuwait since 2020.

Khou served as a Cyberspace Operations Expert in the Air Force, according to an online academic biography. The bio said Khou graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 2005, received a master’s at UCLA in 2016 and had pursued a second master’s with the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH.

Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, a 26-year-old from Anaheim, California, was killed in September 2020 while on a routine vehicle patrol at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

In January 2021, Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez from Dallas, Texas was killed in a vehicle accident. That same month, Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester, 34, a Marine veteran serving in the 36th Infantry Division of the Texas Army National Guard, died at Camp Arifjan in another vehicle accident.

