A man killed by FBI agents after he allegedly made threatening comments on social media against President Joe Biden served in the Air Force 50 years ago, a spokesman for the service confirmed.

FBI agents shot Craig Deleeuw Robertson on Wednesday morning at his home in Provo, Utah, while serving a search warrant at his home, according to the Washington Post.

Robertson enlisted in the Air Force in February 1970 and served as a metalworker helper, an Air Force Specialty Code that no longer exists, said Michael Dickerson, a spokesman for the Air Force Personnel Center.

The Air Force has limited information about Robertson’s service due to the age of the records, Dickerson told Task & Purpose on Friday.

Robertson achieved the rank of airman first class, and his last duty station was Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois, which has since been shut down, Dickerson said.

An FBI agent loads equipment into her car at the home of Craig Robertson who was shot and killed by the FBI in a raid on his home this morning on August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images).

The Air Force’s records show that Robertson spent up to four years on active duty, but they do not indicate when Robertson separated from the service, Dickerson said.

Air Force Times first reported on Thursday that Robertson was an Air Force veteran.

The FBI began investigating Robertson in March for allegedly making threats on social media against New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced an indictment against former President Donald Trump in April for allegedly paying a porn star to keep quiet about their affair, the Washington Post reported.

Robertson also allegedly made threats against Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. On Monday – two days before Biden was scheduled to visit Salt Lake City – Robertson allegedly posted on social media: “I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE.”

The FBI has released a statement saying it is reviewing “an agent-involved shooting” on Wednesday in Provo. The statement does not include Robertson’s name.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence,” the statement says. “The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

Robertson’s family issued a statement on Thursday decrying the “tragic killing of our beloved father and brother.”

His family described Robertson as a generous man who loved his country, was active in his local church, and a firearm enthusiast, who felt that a “corrupt and overreaching government” was infringing on its citizens’ constitutional rights.

“As an elderly–and largely homebound–man, there was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech and voice his protest in what has become the public square of our age–the internet and social media,” the statement says. “Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement.”

