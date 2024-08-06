Harris picks Tim Walz, a former command sergeant major, as VP running mate

No matter who wins, a former enlisted veteran is headed toward the White House in 2025.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a former Command Sgt. Major in that state’s National Guard, will be the Democratic nominee for vice president after Vice President Kamala Harris names him as her running mate today. Walz will now be matched-up with Republican J.D. Vance, who was an enlisted Marine for four years as the respective vice presidential candidates for their parties.

Walz’s formal nomination and November’s electoral results still lay ahead, but Harris’ pick of Walz all but ensures that in early 2025 an enlisted vet will assume the nation’s second-highest office.

The last enlisted veteran to serve as vice president was Al Gore from 1992 to 2000. The only former enlisted military member to rise to the Presidency was James Buchanon from 1867 to 1861. Buchanan served as private in a state militia during the war of 1812.

The last military veteran of any rank in the White House was George W. Bush, who was a 1st lieutenant as fighter pilot in the Air National Guard. Senators John McCain and John Kerry, both Vietnam combat vets as officers, ran for the Presidency in 2000 and 2004 but lost.

Served as E-9, retired as E-8 after 24-year Guard career

Walz first joined the Nebraska National Guard as an infantry sergeant and an administrative specialist. In 1996, Walz transferred to the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery where he served as a cannon crewmember and a field artillery NCO. He held multiple positions in field artillery including firing battery chief, operations sergeant, first sergeant, and finished his career serving as the battalion’s command sergeant major.

In his final assignment, Walz held the rank of command sergeant major while in the post, but retired in 2005 as a master sergeant “for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy,” said Army Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, spokesperson for the Minnesota National Guard.

During his service he earned a Global War on Terrorism medal although it’s unclear if it was a service or expeditionary award, according to Army Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, a spokesperson for the Minnesota National Guard. His awards and decorations also include the Army Commendation Medal with M Device, Army Achievement Medals with one oakleaf cluster and several other awards typical of his rank, position and time in service.

Before he was Minnesota Governor, Walz served as a Congressman in the House of Representatives. During his time in office, Walz sponsored several veteran-related bills which became law. One measure created new pilot programs and partnerships for more veteran mental health resources and required an annual audit of the VA’s mental health care and suicide prevention programs. Another measure directed the VA to report its progress on an initiative for reducing in-person disability examinations.

As Governor, Walz oversees the state’s national guard. In 2022, he held a press conference at Minneapolis–Saint Paul Joint Air Reserve Station where he was photographed with the 133rd Air Wing’s then-unique C-130 H3. The 133rd was the first Air National Guard unit to receive the H3 models, an upgraded version of the Air Force’s long-time cargo workhorse aircraft. The H3 has 8 blades on every prop, 2 more than the modern C-130J flown by most Air Force units, and double that of the 4 on older models.

