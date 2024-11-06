Navy fires commander of San Diego Leadership and Ethics Command

Navy officials fired the commander of the service’s San Diego-based ethics and leadership-focused professional schools Wednesday due to a “loss of confidence,” the service said in a release.

Capt. Lester Brown, Jr. was relieved of his duties as Navy Leadership and Ethics Command San Diego’s commanding officer. He had assumed command in September 2022.

Officials did not immediately say why Brown was relieved other than for a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” phrasing used in nearly all public announcements of a military leader’s firing.

NLEC San Diego provides training and education for officers who are not yet commanders and courses for the enlisted leader development program.

Originally from Maryland, Brown graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and spent his career as a Surface Warfare officer. His fleet assignments include command of the USS McFaul, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. During his career he served as the communications officer and main propulsion division officer on the USS Anchorage; a main propulsion assistant and ordnance officer on the USS Sides; chief engineer on the USS Patriot and USS Philippine Sea.

He was the executive officer of McFaul before taking command.

His awards include five Meritorious Service Medals, four Navy Commendation Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and six Battle Efficiency Ribbons.

Capt. Richard Zeber, from NLEC Newport, has been temporarily assigned to the San Diego position.

