Three Marines assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group were found dead on July 23 in a privately owned vehicle in Hampstead, North Carolina, Corps officials have announced.

The Marines have been identified as Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19; Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, according to a news release from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“The circumstances surrounding their deaths are currently under investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Department,” the news release says. “[Second] Marine Logistics Group will continue to support NCIS [Naval Criminal Investigative Service] and local authorities in the conduct of their investigation.”

No further information was available on Tuesday about their deaths, which were first reported by The Messenger.

All three Marines served as motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, the news release says. They all also had been part of the Motor Transport Instruction Company at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Kaltenberg was originally from Madison, Wisconsin, and he entered active-duty service in May 2021. He went through recruit training in San Diego and his military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Dockery came from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and he began his active-duty service in June 2020. He graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and he was later assigned to School of Infantry-West at Camp Pendleton, California. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Garcia, who was originally from Naples, Florida, went through recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, beginning his active-duty service in July 2019. He was assigned to School of Infantry-East, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and his military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a statement. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

