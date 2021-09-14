‘Blue Angels’ Marine awarded highest non-combat heroism medal after saving 3 kids

A Marine sergeant assigned to the Navy ‘Blue Angels’ flight demonstration team has been awarded the highest non-combat medal for heroism after saving three children from drowning off the coast of North Carolina.

Sgt. Zachary Parsons was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal last week “for his actions which directly resulted in the saving of three lives” on May 26, 2019, according to photographs uploaded to the military’s online image repository. The Grayson, Kentucky-native was spending time at the beach with his wife that day when he helped save the children from drowning hundreds of feet offshore.

Equivalent to the Army’s Soldier’s Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal is higher in precedence than the Bronze Star Medal and recognizes members of the Navy and Marine Corps who “distinguish themselves by heroism not involving actual conflict with the enemy,” according to the awards manual. “For acts of lifesaving, or attempted lifesaving, it is required that the action be performed at the risk of one’s own life.”

Sgt. Zachary Parsons (right) poses for a picture with the Blue Angels commanding officer, Capt. Brian Kesselring, after being awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal on Sept. 7, 2021.

The exact beach and further details of the incident remains unclear, but the photo caption suggests that Parsons made his rescue after three children were pulled nearly 500 feet from the shore line due to dangerous high surf and rip currents. Blue Angels officials did not respond to questions from Task & Purpose.

“Running to help the children, the [children’s] father found himself overwhelmed by the surf and called for help,” the photo caption says. “Sgt. Parsons, who had been spending the day at the beach, heard the father’s call and immediately jumped into action.”

Sometimes mistakenly called undertow, rip currents form as narrow streams of water when waves break near the shoreline, pulling anything in their path away from the shore, sometimes at speeds in excess of five miles per hour. Nearly 60 people died from rip currents in 2019, but Parsons wasn’t concerned with that.

FILE PHOTO: Surfers prepare to ride the shorebreak August 7, 2007 in Kure Beach, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

The Marine directed his wife to call 911 and picked up a boogie board before making his way to the children. Another bystander helped him shuttle children to safety and into the care of first responders who arrived a short time later.

“Sgt. Parsons’ heroism that day serves as a testament to the deep-rooted desire to serve and protect that represent the core values of the United States Military,” the caption says of the Marine, who is currently assigned to the five-person team that maintains “Fat Albert,” a hulking C-130J Super Hercules aircraft the flying team uses to haul its gear and spare parts between air shows. Parsons joined the crew in July 2020, according to the unit’s Facebook page.

“I’ve always admired the Blue Angels since the start of my military career,” Parsons said. “I never thought it would be possible to make the team, so being a part of all of this now is just an honor.”

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, C-130 transport aircraft, affectionately known as Fat Albert, flies along the Emerald Coast during the Red, White & Blues Pensacola Beach Air Show weekend for a photo shoot. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kathryn E. Macdonald/Released)

This isn’t the first time a Marine has saved someone from drowning. A different Marine sergeant stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina did exactly that in a separate incident earlier that same month and saved a 10-year-old boy.

“I dove into the water before I even knew what I was doing,” said Sgt. Danny McDonald, who also received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. “I didn’t put much thought into it.”

