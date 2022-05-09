Navy captain charged with felony assault and battery in Virginia

A Navy captain has been arrested and charged with felony assault and battery in Virginia.

Capt. Dennis Turner, a supply corps officer currently assigned to U.S. 2nd Fleet, was arrested on May 4 with “felonious assault and battery family member warrants,” according to the Hampton, Virginia, police department. Cmdr. Lara Bollinger, public affairs officer for 2nd Fleet, confirmed Turner was arrested and released last week.

“The Navy is cooperating fully with civilian authorities,” Bollinger said. “This incident is under investigation, so it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A representative of U.S. 2nd Fleet sits in on the 2019 Executive Leadership Mess Symposium, Nov. 20, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas/U.S. Navy)

The same day Turner was charged and released from custody, he was featured on a wanted poster shared on the Hampton Police Division Facebook page. The post, which included a photo of Turner in his Navy uniform, said he was wanted for shooting or stabbing “with intent to maim or kill.”

Additional information regarding his arrest and charges was not immediately available from the Hampton Police Department.

A Kansas native, Turner was commissioned as a Navy officer in May 1995. His assignments include logistics support for Navy Special Warfare Group 2, Navy Special Warfare Command, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Expeditionary Support Unit 1. He most recently served as the director of logistics at U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees America’s nuclear operations.

He has been assigned to 2nd Fleet, which operates in the Atlantic Ocean as far north as the Arctic, since May 2019.

Among his awards and decorations are the Meritorious Service Medal with three gold stars, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four gold stars, Joint Commendation Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

