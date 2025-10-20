Marines identify pilot killed in California helicopter crash

The Marine Corps identified the pilot killed in the crash o AH-1Z attack helicopter as an experienced pilot whose commanders once thought highly enough of his flying skills to assign him as an exchange pilot with the Australian Army.

Maj. Tyler R. Braconi, 35, had more than a decade in uniform and at the time of his death was assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Braconi and another Marine were flying on a training mission on Oct. 16 over a remote part of southeastern California after taking off from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, when their AH-1Z crashed. Braconi was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The other aviator, who was not identified, was described on Friday by 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing as being in stable condition.

Braconi, a California native, commissioned into the Marines in May 2012. He served a tour with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, another unit in the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and was chose to serve as an exchange pilot with the Australian Army. Across all U.S. military branches, foriegn exchange pilots are generally chosen from among top performers who leaders trust as representatives of their home units and service. His awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars, among others.

“We join the family of Maj. Tyler Braconi in mourning the unimaginable loss of a loved one. Our most valued asset is our people, the individual Marine, and Tyler was one of the greats,” Lt. Col. Christopher Hart, the commander of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, said in the Marine Corps’ release. ”We mourn the loss of a ‘Gunfighter,’ brave aviator, and leader that served our nation with humility, strength, and purpose. Our focus is supporting Tyler’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Braconi and the other pilot were flying their Viper as part of “routine flight operations in support of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course,” 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said. The WTI course, based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona is the service’s top finishing school for its best and most experienced pilots, akin to the Navy’s Top Gun program and the Air Force’s Weapons School. Aircraft from Camp Pendleton routinely fly missions in support of the course’s training over the sprawling desert ranges in eastern California and western Arizona.

The flight launched from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California. The Marines Corps is investigating the cause of the mishap and did not provide any additional details on the incident.

Early last year a CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter crashed in California, killing five Marines from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing on their way back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar from Creech Air Force Base in Nevada.