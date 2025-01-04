Army CID offers $10,000 reward for stolen HMMWV doors that no one likes

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Carolinas Field Office is offering a $10,000 reward for a bunch of stolen HMMWV, better known as Humvee, doors. The debauchery is afoot at one of the largest military bases on the East Coast, home of the Army’s special operations, heart of the airborne and now the site of an ongoing misdemeanor spree involving the stolen doors.

These stolen doors are from the arguably most useless vehicles in the U.S. military’s arsenal, non-armored Humvees. U.S. Army WTF Moments shared the CID award release on Thursday, Jan. 2, which states that multiple doors have been stolen from several motor pools belonging to the 50th Signal Battalion; 188th Brigade Support Battalion; 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment; and XVIII Airborne Corps.

CID confirmed the authenticity of the reward and that it was still an ongoing investigation. The reward was first issued in October, per a spokesperson. CID did not clarify how many doors are stolen or when they first went missing. It’s also unclear if any more have been taken since the reward was issued, but it’s a widespread issue at Fort Liberty. The question remains: why are the doors belonging to one of the most useless military vehicles being stolen? And how did so many go missing?

It does appear based on the reward notice that thieves have taken at least four doors, including driver’s side and passenger’s side rear and front ones. CID did not mention any other parts from Humvees going missing, so it does not appear that the thief or thieves are pulling a Johnny Cash and assembling a personal Humvee one piece at a time.

Anyone who comes forward with information that can lead the CID to identify those responsible for the thefts can get a whopping $10,000 (although CID notes it could less if the reward is split or based on the quality of the information provided). Looking at eBay, you can buy all four doors for $5,300, so the reward appears to be compared to the value of the doors.

A spokesperson for XVIII Airborne Corps, which is based in Fort Liberty, declined to comment on the matter and directed questions to CID, citing the ongoing investigation.

Whether the doors gone missing are a part of elaborate E-4 Mafia shenanigans or unit mechanics passing around doors to meet 100% inventory accountability, the doors may still be on post, just on different Humvees. Other Humvees are apparently sitting in motor pools missing doors.

