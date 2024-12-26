Special Forces soldier dies in non-combat incident at Eglin range

A soldier with the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) died on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Eglin Air Force Base after being shot in a hunting accident.

Sgt. Thomas Lazzaro, with 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), died after being hit by a stray round on Sunday. The bullet was fired by a hunter who was shooting on the Eglin range, a popular hunting location. A spokesperson for 7th Special Forces Group confirmed his identity and death. He was 27.

According to the spokesperson, Lazzaro was driving to the range to help a fellow soldier who was having car trouble. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which arrived on the scene on Sunday, described the incident as a “tragic hunting accident.” All parties were cooperating with authorities.

“We deeply mourn the loss of U.S. Army Sgt. Thomas Lazzaro of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne),” Col. Patrick Nelson, 7th SFG(A) commander, said in a statement. “We will never forget his dedication, courage, and commitment to safeguarding our freedoms. His absence leaves a void that will be felt professionally and personally among those who had the honor of working with Thomas. Our heartfelt condolences extend to his family, friends, and comrades during this difficult time.

Lazzaro was previously a quarterback for Central Michigan University. He joined the Army after graduating, with a contract to go directly into Special Forces. Both his father and grandfather served in the Army, according to a statement from Central Michigan University.

7th Special Forces Group is based out of Eglin Air Force Base, which is home to several major units. The 6th Ranger Training Battalion conducts the final part of the Army Ranger Course at the base. The range covers several hundred square miles of land in the Florida panhandle.

A funeral is set for Saturday,Dec. 28 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where Lazzaro will be buried with full military honors, according to CMU.

