Two soldiers killed in Iraq in separate ‘non-combat’ incidents

Army officials said the events were "unrelated" and are under investigation.

By Patty Nieberg

Posted on Aug 2, 2024 10:37 AM EDT

Army Reserve Sgt. Dustin Nelson, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist and native of Cleveland, Georgia, assigned to the 327th Chemical Company, 92nd Chemical Battalion, 415th Chemical Brigade, 76th Operational Response Command stands on top of a vehicle and waits for his unit to begin a chemical decontamination mission at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, June 19 during Operation Desert Dragon. More than 500 Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country are conducting a variety of specialized training at the base focused on honing Soldiers chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) skill sets and obtaining unit validation as part of a three-week annual exercise known as Operation Desert Dragon. The exercise is designed to be the premiere CBRN validation event for Army Reserve units, and serve as the culminating training event for premobilization and top tier priority units. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
Two National Guard soldiers died in Iraq from separate "non-combat" related incidents, Army officials said Friday. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

Two National Guard soldiers died in Iraq from separate “non-combat” related incidents, Army officials said Friday. 

Details of the incidents were not released but both soldiers were in the Georgia National Guard and died in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Army said.

Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, which is based in Macon, Georgia. Spc. Owen James Elliott, 23, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, in Savannah, Georgia.

The Army said that the incidents were “unrelated” and are under investigation.

The two soldiers were mobilized in support of separate missions for U.S. Central Command, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliot,” Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard said in a statement. “Both of these Soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both Soldiers.”

The death of the two Georgia soldiers comes after three Georgia-based Army Reservists were killed in a Jan. 28 drone attack on the military outpost in Jordan called Tower 22. All three soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, which is based at Fort Moore, Ga. Operation Inherent Resolve commander Army Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell said their deployment was part of U.S.-led military coalition efforts against ISIS.

