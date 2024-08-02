Two soldiers killed in Iraq in separate ‘non-combat’ incidents

Two National Guard soldiers died in Iraq from separate “non-combat” related incidents, Army officials said Friday.

Details of the incidents were not released but both soldiers were in the Georgia National Guard and died in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Army said.

Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, which is based in Macon, Georgia. Spc. Owen James Elliott, 23, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, in Savannah, Georgia.

The Army said that the incidents were “unrelated” and are under investigation.

The two soldiers were mobilized in support of separate missions for U.S. Central Command, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliot,” Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard said in a statement. “Both of these Soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both Soldiers.”

The death of the two Georgia soldiers comes after three Georgia-based Army Reservists were killed in a Jan. 28 drone attack on the military outpost in Jordan called Tower 22. All three soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, which is based at Fort Moore, Ga. Operation Inherent Resolve commander Army Maj. Gen. Joel “JB” Vowell said their deployment was part of U.S.-led military coalition efforts against ISIS.

