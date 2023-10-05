The Army identified two soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division who were killed this week when their Light Military Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) flipped over in Alaska.

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden were killed during the accident, according to an 11th Airborne Thursday news release. The two were both assigned to the Division’s 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Evans, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Missouri, both joined the Army in July 2020 and trained at Fort Moore, Georgia. Evans arrived in Alaska in January 2021 and Snowden arrived in March 2021.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden.”

Twelve others were injured in the accident. Eight soldiers were treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and released the same day, the Army said.

Two of the injured soldiers are in stable condition at Fairbanks Memorial and another two are in stable condition after being transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these,” Eifler said.

