Two soldiers were killed on Friday when their Mississippi National Guard AH-64 Apache crashed during a training flight, National Guard officials have announced.

The helicopter went down about 2 p.m. local time in a wooded area near Boonville, Mississippi, according to a news release from the Mississippi National Guard.

One of the soldiers was assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion,149th Aviation Regiment, and the second soldier served in D Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment,

Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit, the news release says. Both units are with the Mississippi Army National Guard.

The names of the two soldiers have not yet been publicly released.

“Our paramount concern at this time is to ensure proper casualty assistance is conducted to support the surviving family members,” the news release says.

No further information about the circumstances of the crash was immediately available on Friday. The incident is under investigation.

“We are grateful to the first responders and safety crews who are still working the scene of the accident with local authorities,” the news release says. “Please keep the members of the Mississippi National Guard and their Families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

