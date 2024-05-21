A 101st Airborne Division soldier’s death has been ruled a homicide by local police officials. Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar was found dead last week in her off-post home last week near Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Army said Tuesday that the Clarksville Police Department in Tennessee has launched a homicide investigation into her death.

On May 18, police found Duenas-Aguilar inside her home after responding to an ambulance call. No other information has been publicly released about the circumstances of her death.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation, no other information is available for release at this time,” a Clarksville Police Department news release says.

Agents with the Army Criminal Investigation Division notified the 101st Airborne Division on May 19 of the ongoing investigation, a news release from the division says.

Originally from Mesquite, Texas, Duenas-Aguilar began her active-duty Army career in 2018 as an information technology specialist, the news release says. After completing basic training at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, she arrived at Fort Campbell in 2019.

Her military awards include two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

“We are stunned by the death of Pfc. Duenas-Aguilar,” Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate with Army and local investigative authorities on this matter.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Duenas-Aguilar’s death to contact Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5720. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (931) 645-8477 or submit a tip online.

