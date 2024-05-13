SHARE

A soldier died in a training accident at the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, officials said in a release.

The soldier was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion , 71st EOD Group located at Fort Carson, Colorado. The unit was at the JRTC for a training rotation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to Fort Johnson officials.

The soldier’s name is being withheld pending notification to the family.

Patty Nieberg
Patty is a senior staff writer for Task & Purpose. She has covered the military and national defense for five years, including embedding with the National Guard during Hurricane Florence and covering legal proceedings for a former al Qaeda commander at Guantanamo Bay. Her previous bylines can be found at the Associated Press, Bloomberg Government, Washington Post, The New York Times, and ABC. Contact the author here.

