A soldier died in a training accident at the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, officials said in a release.

The soldier was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion , 71st EOD Group located at Fort Carson, Colorado. The unit was at the JRTC for a training rotation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to Fort Johnson officials.

The soldier’s name is being withheld pending notification to the family.

