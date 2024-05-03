An Army trainee died during one of the early events of basic combat training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina this week, officials said in a release.

Pfc. Veronica L. Wynn was in her company’s “structured and disciplined pickup,” which is the point in basic training when trainees arrive at their unit to meet their Drill Sergeants and company leadership, according to officials.

The “pickup” events of boot camp are often stressful as the first moments when trainees are fully submerged into the culture of Army training. Pickup includes “several tasks designed to teach them teamwork,” officials said in a comment on their Facebook post.



Wynn, 39, was from Hurtsboro, Alabama and joined the Army’s 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. The maximum age to enlist is 35, but the Army may lift restrictions based on the need for certain roles so it’s possible to receive an age waiver.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and transported Wynn to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

“Today is an especially sad day for Team Jackson after the loss of one of our newest Soldiers,” said Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly. “We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones. We are providing comfort and assistance to her family and fellow trainees.”

An investigation into Wynn’s cause of death is underway.

