A Fort Cavazos soldier allegedly shot and killed another as they fought for control of a pistol in the front seat of a car, police and Army officials said.

The two soldiers were driving on Interstate 14 near the base on Jan. 27 when they got into an argument inside the vehicle, Lt. Scott Rowe of the Nolanville Police Department told Task & Purpose.

“At some point during the altercation a pistol was brandished by the passenger who then shot the driver in the leg,” Rowe said. “The driver was able to gain control of the gun and shot and killed the passenger. The driver then drove his sedan off the road into the grass near the access road and called 911.”

The soldier driving the vehicle is currently listed in stable condition, Rowe said. The Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, or CID, is investigating the incident.

Both soldiers were assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, said division spokesman Army Lt. Col. Charles “Kip” Patterson.

“1st Cavalry Division is saddened at the news of an incident Saturday that resulted in the passing of one soldier,” Patterson told Task & Purpose. “Another soldier was discharged from the hospital to their unit. Our leaders are closely supporting the families and working with the authorities. The incident is under investigation.”

So far, the names of the two soldiers have not yet been released, said Patterson, who deferred questions about how the shooting happened to CID.

A CID spokesperson confirmed to Task & Purpose that the division is aware of the Jan. 27 shooting, adding, “As the matter is under investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”

Fort Cavazos is the Army’s premier installation to train and deploy heavy forces, covering about 340 square miles in central Texas, according to the Army. The post is home to more than 34,500 troops, 48,500 family members, nearly 5,000 contractors and more than 4,000 civilian employees.

The base also has a long and troubled history when it comes to crimes. An independent review panel formed after the April 2020 death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén found that the post, then known as Fort Hood, had the highest percent of soldiers reporting on-post sexual assault; the highest non-violent felony rates compared to similar posts; highest drug test failure rate of all divisional installations.

In October, four people were arrested and charged for allegedly being involved in trafficking fentanyl pills, some of which killed the spouse of a soldier assigned to Fort Cavazos, according to the Justice Department.

Previously known as Fort Hood, the base is one of nine Army installations that were initially named for Confederate leaders. In May, the base was redesignated Fort Cavazos in honor of Army Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, who fought in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was awarded the Silver Star, two Distinguished Service Crosses and 29 other combat awards during his career.

