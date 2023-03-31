The 101st Airborne Division has released the names of nine soldiers who were killed when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky on Wednesday night .

The following soldiers were killed in the crash:

Warrant Officer Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey



Barnes enlisted in the Army in 2010 and later deployed in support of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. He graduated from Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape School (High Risk) and served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot for the Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division starting in October 2022.

Bolanos joined the Army in 2019 and graduated from the Basic Leader Course in 2022. She served in Germany for nine months in 2022 as part of Atlantic Resolve.

Esparza joined the Army in 2010 and later deployed to Afghanistan from 2013 to 2014. He also deployed to Egypt and served in Japan and Hawaii.

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos. (U.S. Army) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza. (U.S. Army) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith. (U.S. Army) Sgt. David Solinas. (U.S. Army) Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo (U.S. Army) Staff Sgt. Joshua Caleb Gore (U.S. Army) Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell (U.S. Army) Warrant Officer Aaron Healy (U.S. Army) Warrant Officer Jeffery Barnes. (U.S. Army)

Gayo joined the Army in 2019 and went on to graduate from the Basic Leader Course and Air Assault School, receiving a Field Sanitation Team Certification. He served in South Korea and joined the Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division in October 2020.

Gore joined the Army in 2015 and served as a flight paramedic with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division starting in May 2022. He completed Flight Paramedic Training, Critical Care Paramedic Training, and the Army Medical Department Aviation Crewmember Course. He also graduated from the Emergency Medical Technician Certification Course, Air Assault School, Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training, and Basic Leader Course.