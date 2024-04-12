Army Pfc. Paul-Anthony Varner, 25, was pronounced dead in the Freedom Barracks at Fort Meade, Maryland, on Wednesday after being found unresponsive, a base news release says.

Originally from San Antonio, Varner was an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 741st Military Intelligence Battalion, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Meade.

Varner was pronounced dead in his room at 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday following a 911 call.

No information was immediately available about what may have caused Varner’s death.

Both Military Police Investigation and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene after Varner was found unresponsive.

“While no indications of self-harm or foul play were initially evident, CID has assumed responsibility for the investigation,” the news release says.

