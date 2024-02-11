One U.S. Army soldier died today in a “non-combat incident” according to the Army.

The soldier died earlier on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The cause of death is being investigated, the military said.

Per U.S. military policy, the identity of the soldier is not being released until the Army can notify the soldier’s next of kin. The only details the Army gave was that the soldier was assigned to U.S. Army Central.

Camp Arifjan is located near the Kuwaiti coast, south of Kuwait City. The Army facility also hosts service members from other branches as well as troops from other nations deployed to the region. Along with Ali al-Salem Air Base, Camp Arifjan is one of the main American military facilities in Kuwait, with thousands of troops stationed there.

Last year an Army National Guardsman and an Air Force major died in two separate non-combat incidents in Kuwait. Both cases involved motor vehicle mishaps.

This is a developing story.

